On Lagos-Ibadan express road, when a Pastor met a team of policemen who quite naturally wanted ‘something’ from him. Since he was not prepared to play their games, they asked for his papers and having combed through everything without any offence with which to nail the ‘stubborn’ pastor, they now asked him to open the bonnet of his car.A careful scrutiny of the engine number against what was on paper revealed that letter ‘U’ was written in such a way that it could be mistaken for letter ‘V’. That was all the officer-in-charge needed to shout “stolen vehicle!”Sensing trouble, even when he knew he committed no offence, the pastor called the 'OC' to say he was a pastor to which the officer replied, ”Please! Leave that pastor thing! In any case, if you are indeed a pastor, then you must have a bible in your car, bring it.”The Pastor did as was commanded after which the officer now ordered, “Please read Matthew 5:25-26 to me”.The incredulous Pastor opened to the recommended passage and read; “Settle matters quickly with your adversary who is taking you to court. Do it while you are still with him on the way, or he may hand you over to a judge, and the judge may hand you over to the officer, and you may be thrown into prison. I tell you the truth, you will not get out until you have paid the last penny.”The man of God quietly made an “offering” of “just” 100naira to his newly found “preacher”.