Hilarious Joke - Bible Owambe

joker

Hilarious Joke - Bible Owambe
Feb 13, 2014, 09:32 PM
Bible researchers interviewed Hausa, Yoruba and Ibo folks to know what they would rather change in the bible if they were given the chance.

The Hausa man said: "Walahi', the adulteress Jesus asked to go should have been stoned fa!"

The Ibo man replied: "Nna', I can't understand why Judas returned the money after selling Jesus. In short, he is not a good business man."

The Yoruba man retorted: Jesus should have waited just one more day before raising Lazarus from the dead. We had already paid for the 'ASO -EBI'. At least he should have allowed us enjoy the 'owambe' before performing his miracle.
emezico

Re: Hilarious Joke - Bible Owambe
Feb 14, 2014, 11:25 AM
Yoruba man and Owambe (faji lifestyle) :D
