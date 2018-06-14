(1) Engagements .........12%.(2) HeartbreaKs ........92%.(3) Wife caught cheating ........79%.(4) Husband caught cheating .......78%.(5) Condom sales ........ugx17b.(6) Fastfood sales ........ugx105m.(7) Visit to Motherless Babys' Homes, prisoners/cells, beggars/destitute .........2%. (Night club sales........ Nax525b(9) Joint& Cool Spot sales....Nx98m.(10) Girls in hospital over Love.......482,631.(11) Boys in hospital over Love.........397,506(12) Girls arrested for fighting over Boys.......33,876.(13) Boys arrested for fighting over Girls....... 66,405.(14) Wives beating husbands in public.......804.(15) Husbands beating wives in public...........1,209.(16) Exchange of boxers for BB/Tecno/Money For Brazilian Hair........4m. (17)Divorce........ 557.(18) Pregnancy .........39,572.(19) Number of switched off phones on Feb 14......125m.(20) HIV/AIDS........203.Play cool and safe......Don't be a Victim!STAY TUNED FOR THIS YEAR'S REPORT AFTER THE VALENTINES