Dear MasWe the National Association of Husbands And Boyfriends (NAHAB), wish to announce our annual three days strike which commences on 14th of February and ends on 16th of February 2014.Please note; our cell phones will not be working during the strike and our relationship commitments will continue from the 17th of February, we apologise for any inconvenience caused to our wives and girlfriends who might be hoping to be with us on Val's day.Thanks for your understanding.Yours Sincerely,The Broke Men