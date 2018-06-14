Ochuko walks into a bar and sees his friend, Akpos at a table drinking by himself. Approaching Akpos, he comments, "You look terrible. What's the problem?""My mother died in June," Akpos said, "and left me $10,000.""Gee, that's tough," replied Ochuko."Then in July," Akpos continued, "My father died leaving me $50,000.""Wow! Two parents gone in two months?! No wonder you're depressed.""And last month my aunt died, and left me $15,000.""Three close family members lost in three months? How sad.""Then this month," continued Akpos, "nothing!" Not a single dime!"One word for Akpos.