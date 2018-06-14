Ochuko walks into a bar and sees his friend, Akpos at a table drinking by himself. Approaching Akpos, he comments, "You look terrible. What's the problem?"
"My mother died in June," Akpos said, "and left me $10,000."
"Gee, that's tough," replied Ochuko.
"Then in July," Akpos continued, "My father died leaving me $50,000."
"Wow! Two parents gone in two months?! No wonder you're depressed."
"And last month my aunt died, and left me $15,000."
"Three close family members lost in three months? How sad."
"Then this month," continued Akpos, "nothing!" Not a single dime!"
