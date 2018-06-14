Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - English Language Class

Hilarious Joke - English Language Class
One boring Monday morning, Mr. Akpos, our English teacher entered the class and addressed us. He started; "Lets show the principal and our guest how much we have learnt so far this year. Lets do some comparatives. So I say small, you say small, smaller, smallest and on and on like that."

We all nodded, looking very tired.

MR. AKPOS: Big

CLASS: (All chorused) Big, bigger ,biggest

MR. AKPOS: Clean

CLASS: Clean, cleaner, cleanest

MR AKPOS: Tall

CLASS: Tall, taller, tallest

MR AKPOS: (Smiling) Very good

CLASS: Very good, very gooder, very goodest

MR. AKPOS: Oh gosh!

CLASS: Oh gosh, oh gosher, oh goshest

MR. AKPOS: Stop it now!

CLASS: Stop it now, stop it nower, stop it nowest

MR AKPOS: Oh please!

CLASS: Oh please, oh pleaser, oh pleasest

MR. AKPOS: Look at me!

CLASS: Look at me, look at me-er, look at me-est

MR. AKPOS: What a disgrace!

CLASS: What a disgrace, what a disgracer, what a disgracest

Mr. Akpos furiously left the class.
