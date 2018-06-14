One boring Monday morning, Mr. Akpos, our English teacher entered the class and addressed us. He started; "Lets show the principal and our guest how much we have learnt so far this year. Lets do some comparatives. So I say small, you say small, smaller, smallest and on and on like that."We all nodded, looking very tired.MR. AKPOS: BigCLASS: (All chorused) Big, bigger ,biggestMR. AKPOS: CleanCLASS: Clean, cleaner, cleanestMR AKPOS: TallCLASS: Tall, taller, tallestMR AKPOS: (Smiling) Very goodCLASS: Very good, very gooder, very goodestMR. AKPOS: Oh gosh!CLASS: Oh gosh, oh gosher, oh goshestMR. AKPOS: Stop it now!CLASS: Stop it now, stop it nower, stop it nowestMR AKPOS: Oh please!CLASS: Oh please, oh pleaser, oh pleasestMR. AKPOS: Look at me!CLASS: Look at me, look at me-er, look at me-estMR. AKPOS: What a disgrace!CLASS: What a disgrace, what a disgracer, what a disgracestMr. Akpos furiously left the class.