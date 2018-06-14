One night, Akpos passed by his son's room and heard his son praying; "God, bless Mummy, Daddy, and Grandma. Bye Grandpa."Akpos didn't quite know what this meant, but was glad his son was praying. The next morning, they found Grandpa dead on the floor after a heart attack. Akpos reassured himself that it was just a coincidence, but was still a bit spooked.The next night, he heard his son praying again; "God bless Mummy and Daddy. Bye Grandma."Akpos was worried, but decided to wait until morning. Sure enough, the next morning Grandma was on the floor, dead of a heart attack. Really scared now, Akpos decided to wait outside his son's door the next night. And sure enough, the boy started to pray; "God bless Mummy. Bye Daddy."Now Akpos was crapping his pants. He stayed up all night, and went to see the doctor early the next day to make sure his health was fine. When he finally came home, his wife was waiting on the porch. She said, "Thank God you're here, we could really use your help! We found the Milkman dead on our porch this morning!"