An Imam shocked his community when he announced that he was resigning from that particular Masjid and moving to a drier climate. After the session, a very distraught lady came to the Imam with tears in her eyes, "Oh, Imam, we are going to miss you so much. We don't want you to leave!"The kind hearted Imam said, "Now, now, sister, don't carry on. The Imam who takes my place might be even better than me"."Yeah", she said, with a tone of disappointment in her voice, "That's what they said the last time too!"