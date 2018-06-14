A guy was on trial for murder and if convicted, he would get the electric chair. His brother found out that a Nigerian was on the jury and figured he would be the one to bribe. He told the Nigerian that he would be paid $10,000 if he could convince the rest of the jury to reduce the charge to manslaughter.The jury was out an entire week and returned with a verdict of manslaughter. After the trial, the brother went to the Nigerian's house, told him what a great job he had done and paid him the $10,000. The Nigerian replied that it wasn't easy to convince the rest of the jury to change the charge to manslaughter, "they all wanted to let him go."