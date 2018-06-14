Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Corrupt Nigerian  (Read 476 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Corrupt Nigerian
« on: Feb 18, 2014, 01:32 PM »
A guy was on trial for murder and if convicted, he would get the electric chair. His brother found out that a Nigerian was on the jury and figured he would be the one to bribe. He told the Nigerian that he would be paid $10,000 if he could convince the rest of the jury to reduce the charge to manslaughter.

The jury was out an entire week and returned with a verdict of manslaughter. After the trial, the brother went to the Nigerian's house, told him what a great job he had done and paid him the $10,000. The Nigerian replied that it wasn't easy to convince the rest of the jury to change the charge to manslaughter, "they all wanted to let him go."
Logged

Jafar Anka

Re: Hilarious Joke - Corrupt Nigerian
« Reply #1 on: Feb 20, 2014, 02:32 PM »
very funny
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 