During a Navy training for three months in the open sea, a Naval officer who was new to the troop, interrogated a junior officer on the lifestyle of the ship crew:SENIOR OFFICER: How do you guys go about intercourse here?JUNIOR OFFICER: We use a hole in the barrel for that.The next week the officer was pressed and he went to the barrel and began to have a hard f**k and surprisingly, the barrel was as sweet as a lady. When he was done, the asked the junior officer:SENIOR OFFICER: This is cool. How long can I visit the Barrel?JUNIOR OFFICER: Everyday except Fridays.SENIOR OFFICER: Why?JUNIOR OFFICER: Because its your turn to be in the Barrel