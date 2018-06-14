Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - intercourse Lifestyle
During a Navy training for three months in the open sea, a Naval officer who was new to the troop, interrogated a junior officer on the lifestyle of the ship crew:

SENIOR OFFICER: How do you guys go about intercourse here?

JUNIOR OFFICER: We use a hole in the barrel for that.

The next week the officer was pressed and he went to the barrel and began to have a hard f**k and surprisingly, the barrel was as sweet as a lady. When he was done, the asked the junior officer:

SENIOR OFFICER: This is cool. How long can I visit the Barrel?

JUNIOR OFFICER: Everyday except Fridays.

SENIOR OFFICER: Why?

JUNIOR OFFICER: Because its your turn to be in the Barrel
