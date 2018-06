A married man died before having intercourse with his wife. The wife then cuts his manhood, embalms and fixed it on the wall. Each night, she went to the wall to satisfy herself. One day her neighbour found out! Then he made a hole in the wall, removed the man's manhood and put his instead, waiting for the lady.The lady came with a knife, cuts the manhood and said, "Darling, we are moving to a new house!"