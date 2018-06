A man walked into his doctor's office on Friday and asked for a double dose of Viagra (intercourse pill). "What do you need it for?", the doctor asked."Well, my ex wife is coming over tonight, my girlfriend is coming over Saturday and my wife gets home from her business trip on Sunday", he replied.On Monday, the man walks into the doctor's office with his right arm in a sling."What happened?" asked the doctor."Nobody showed up" said the man.