A six year old boy was visiting a fishing shop and the following dialogue ensued:KID: Sir do you have sardine packages? I feel hungry and wanna buy some.SELLER: Sorry ehn! This is a fishing shop not a department store. We only sell baits for fishes.KID: Oh, am sorry Sir, thanks.The next day, the same kid came back and again visited the same store.KID: Hello Sir...SELLER: Ah! You again? What do you need for today?KID: Uhm... Are there any sardine packages? I wanna buy some because I am hungry.SELLER: (Starts getting upset) Please boy, do you mind to read? THIS IS A FISHING SHOP NOT A DEPARTMENT STORE. WE ONLY SELL BAITS FOR FISHES. DON'T YOU KNOW BAITS? BAITS ARE FOOD FOR FISHES AND NOT FOR YOU!!!KID: Oops Sorry Sir. I...SELLER: IF YOU EVER COME BACK AGAIN HERE AND ASK AGAIN ABOUT THAT GODDAMN SARDINES, I WILL PUNCH YOUR SHITTY MOUTH WITH A VERY BIG GENERATOR!!!!And the third day finally comesKID: Hello Sir...SELLER: AHA! YOU!KID: Do you have any generator?SELLER: Hmmmm, I guess I don't have it for now.KID: Then is there any sardine package?