Hilarious Joke - Smart Kid
A six year old boy was visiting a fishing shop and the following dialogue ensued:

KID: Sir do you have sardine packages? I feel hungry and wanna buy some.

SELLER: Sorry ehn! This is a fishing shop not a department store. We only sell baits for fishes.

KID: Oh, am sorry Sir, thanks.

The next day, the same kid came back and again visited the same store.

KID: Hello Sir...

SELLER: Ah! You again? What do you need for today?

KID: Uhm... Are there any sardine packages? I wanna buy some because I am hungry.

SELLER: (Starts getting upset) Please boy, do you mind to read? THIS IS A FISHING SHOP NOT A DEPARTMENT STORE. WE ONLY SELL BAITS FOR FISHES. DON'T YOU KNOW BAITS? BAITS ARE FOOD FOR FISHES AND NOT FOR YOU!!!

KID: Oops Sorry Sir. I...

SELLER: IF YOU EVER COME BACK AGAIN HERE AND ASK AGAIN ABOUT THAT GODDAMN SARDINES, I WILL PUNCH YOUR SHITTY MOUTH WITH A VERY BIG GENERATOR!!!!

And the third day finally comes

KID: Hello Sir...

SELLER: AHA! YOU!

KID: Do you have any generator?

SELLER: Hmmmm, I guess I don't have it for now.

KID: Then is there any sardine package?
