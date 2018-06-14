Ochuko and Akpos were travelling to Enugu in the same bus. In the bus, Ochuko persistently reminded Akpos about the money Akpos was owing him, asking him when he will pay back.Suddenly, armed robbers attacked the bus. They made them lie down on the rough surface of the road and demanded money from them, one after the other.Before they got to Akpos, he suddenly threw his wallet in the direction of Ochuko and said, "Ochuko, that is the money I have been owing you for a very long time, I have paid you o."One word for Akpos.