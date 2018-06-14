Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - A Family That Lies
A man bought a lie detector machine that slaps people whenever they lie, and decides to test it during lunch with his family.

FATHER: Son, where did you go today?

SON: I went to school.

( The lie detector machine suddenly slaps the son)

SON: I went to watch a movie at my friend's house.

FATHER: What kind of movie did you watch?

SON: A James bond movie.

(The lie detector machine slaps him again)

SON: (Almost crying now) I watched a blue film.

FATHER: What! when I was your age, I never watched such films!

(The lie detector machine slaps the father)

MOTHER: (Laughing hysterically now) Your son inherited your gene.

(The lie detector machine slaps the mother)
