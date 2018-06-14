A man bought a lie detector machine that slaps people whenever they lie, and decides to test it during lunch with his family.
FATHER: Son, where did you go today?
SON: I went to school.
( The lie detector machine suddenly slaps the son)
SON: I went to watch a movie at my friend's house.
FATHER: What kind of movie did you watch?
SON: A James bond movie.
(The lie detector machine slaps him again)
SON: (Almost crying now) I watched a blue film.
FATHER: What! when I was your age, I never watched such films!
(The lie detector machine slaps the father)
MOTHER: (Laughing hysterically now) Your son inherited your gene.
(The lie detector machine slaps the mother)