A man bought a lie detector machine that slaps people whenever they lie, and decides to test it during lunch with his family.FATHER: Son, where did you go today?SON: I went to school.( The lie detector machine suddenly slaps the son)SON: I went to watch a movie at my friend's house.FATHER: What kind of movie did you watch?SON: A James bond movie.(The lie detector machine slaps him again)SON: (Almost crying now) I watched a blue film.FATHER: What! when I was your age, I never watched such films!(The lie detector machine slaps the father)MOTHER: (Laughing hysterically now) Your son inherited your gene.(The lie detector machine slaps the mother)