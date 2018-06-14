Two parents take their son on a vacation to a noond beach. The father goes for a walk on the beach and the son goes and plays in the water. The son comes running up to his mum and says, "Mummy, I saw ladies with boobies a lot bigger than yours!"
The mum says, "the bigger they are, the dumber they are."
So he goes back to play. Several minutes later he comes running back and says. "Mummy, I saw men with dingers a lot bigger than Daddy's!"
The mum says, "the bigger they are, the dumber they are."
So he goes back to play. Several minutes later he comes running back and says, "Mummy, I just saw Daddy talking to the dumbest lady I ever saw and the more and more he talked, the dumber and dumber he got!"