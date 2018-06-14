Two parents take their son on a vacation to a noond beach. The father goes for a walk on the beach and the son goes and plays in the water. The son comes running up to his mum and says, "Mummy, I saw ladies with boobies a lot bigger than yours!"The mum says, "the bigger they are, the dumber they are."So he goes back to play. Several minutes later he comes running back and says. "Mummy, I saw men with dingers a lot bigger than Daddy's!"The mum says, "the bigger they are, the dumber they are."So he goes back to play. Several minutes later he comes running back and says, "Mummy, I just saw Daddy talking to the dumbest lady I ever saw and the more and more he talked, the dumber and dumber he got!"