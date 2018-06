Akpos escaped from Yaba Psychiatric Hospital. When he got home, he called the Psychiatric Hospital on phone and asked; "Is there any one in Room eight at Ward one?"The Receptionist on phone replied; "Just a minute sir hold on let me check."A while later the Receptionist came back on the phone and said; "There is no one sir."Akpos exclaimed; "Wow! Okay my dear."The Receptionist said; "But why did you asked sir?."Akpos replied; "I want to be sure if I've escaped."