One day a man went into a chemist's shop and said, "Have you anything to cure hiccups?"The chemist asked him to turn round and suddenly gave him a hard slap on the back. The man nearly fell and turned round angrily and shouted, "What did you beat me for?!""There is no medicine for hiccups." The chemist explained. "But a sudden shock often cures it. As you can see, you are no longer hiccuping.""Of course I'm not hiccuping, it's my son at home who has hiccups not me!"