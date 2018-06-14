Can dis be true?The CEO of Facebook (the new owners of Whatsapp) announced that 'last seen' onWhatsapp .... will now include the person's GPS location.This according to Mark Zuckerberg is for safety reasons should anything happen to anyone & for parents to know their children's location at all times and partners to know their spouses location!•Hi mom, I'm on ma way to the library see u later.... [[Last seen 02:54pm @ elegushi beach]]•Dad, i am in class will beep u later.... [Last seen 12:16pm @Deputy Governor's lodge, Makurdi]•Hello my luv, I'm on my way to Ibadan for my aunts' burial..see u soon..... [[Lastseen 3:00pm @ Oriental Hotel, Lagos]Honey, i dey airport dey wait ma elder brother ... love u [Last seen 11:10am @4 Odogbolu street, Surulere Lagos]Sweet heart I will be working late dis night cause we have a board meeting. Pls sing the children to bed for me, I love u all[last seen 9:30 @unical female hostel.]Those lies about your location just got to end :p:pI know say some people don dey consider to uninstall Watsapp now.