Akpos' wife was kidnapped one morning. He received a message in the afternoon, which included a picture of his wife gagged and tied up, asking him to pay a ransom of one million naira if he ever wants to see his wife again.Akpos replied the message, "You fool! My wife is fine at work, so you can't deceive me with a fake picture."When the kidnapper received his reply, he angrily cuts off one of his wife's fingers and sent it as a parcel to Akpos.When Akpos got the parcel, he called the kidnapper on the phone and said, "Idiot! This can be anybody's finger, send me her head instead!