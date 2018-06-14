Akpos' next door neighbour had a baby. Unfortunately, the little baby was born with no ears. When they arrived home from the hospital, the parents invited Akpos' family to come over and see their new baby.Akpos' parents were very afraid their son would have some silly words to say about the baby. So, Akpos' dad had a long talk with Akpos before going to the neighbours house. He said, "Now son, that poor baby was born without any ears. I want you to be on your best behaviour and not say one word about his ears, or I'm really going to beat you when we get back home.""I promise not to mention his ears at all," said Akpos.At the neighbour's house, Akpos leaned over the crib and touched the baby's hand. He looked at his mother and said, "Oh, what a beautiful little baby!"The mother, who had braced herself for Akpos' comments, was pleasantly surprised and said, "Thank you very much, Akpos."Akpos then continued, "This baby has perfect little hands and perfect little feet. Just look at his pretty little eyes! Did his doctor say he can see clearly?"The mother who was a bit surprised, replied, "Yes, his doctor said he has a good vision. Why do you ask?"Akpos said, "Well, it's a good thing, cause if he can't see, he won't be able to wear glasses."