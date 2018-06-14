Father Murphy goes into a local bar in Lagos and approaches the first man he sees. "Do you want to go to Heaven?" he asks.The man says, "Indeed I do, Father." "Then for God's sake," commands the priest, "leave this pub right now."He then goes to the next man, "Do you want to go to Heaven, my son?"And the man answers, "Yes Father, indeed I want to do that very thing.""Then ye must get out of this pub right now!" orders the priest.Father Murphy continues this throughout the pub until he comes to the last man. "Do you want to go to Heaven, man?!" exhorts the priest.The man looks at his half-full beer, turns, looks at Father Murphy and says, "No, I don't,Father.""You mean to tell me, young man, that when you die, you don't want to go to Heaven?" asks the priest incredulously."Oh, well, when I die, yes Father, I certainly do. I thought you were getting a group together to go right now!"