1. A girl who asks for money all the time is called "Commercial Bank"2. A girl who calls you for food always is called "Agricultural Development Bank"3. A girl that uses your money to take care of other family members is called "National Investment Bank"4. A girl who prefers to have "s" after marriage is "Social security Bank"5. A girl who is very faithful to you is "Fidelity Bank"6. A girl who gives it to every available man is "Access Bank"7. A girl who dates men from different countries is "Intercontinental bank"8. A girl who doesn't demand too much money is called "Micro Finance Bank"Add Yours...Ladies which Bank Are You?Guys Which Bank Is Your Girlfriend?