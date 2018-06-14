Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Drinking Competition



Hilarious Joke - Drinking Competition

Two Communities, Ezeagu and Udi in Enugu state, decided to hold a drinking competition. A week to the competition, ezeagu community sent a delegate, Emeka Anya, to Udi to confirm if the competition will still hold.

When Emeka, the delegate got there, the people of Udi brought 20 litres of their strongest Nkwu-enu (Local Gin) as Kola. Emeka asked; "Can I test it?"

The people said; "Go ahead."

The guy drank, finished the whole 20 litres and said; "This is okay, where is the main drink?"

The People of Udi got scared and shouted; "Come o, are you among the competitors?."

Then Emeka replied; "No, I did not qualify."
