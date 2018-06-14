One hot afternoon, Akpos and two of his friends went for a walk. On the road, they saw a bag full of money and each of one of them suggested how the money would be shared amongst them.
The first guy said; "I will draw a big circle on the ground and flip all the money up, which ever lands in the circle is mine, the rest is yours."
The second friend disagreed and said; "I will draw a circle on the ground and flip all the money up, which ever lands outside the circle is mine while the one that lands in the circle is yours."
Akpos thought for a while, and finally came up with his own crazy idea; "I will flip all the money up, which ever lands on the ground is mine, and anyone that stays up is for the both of you."