One hot afternoon, Akpos and two of his friends went for a walk. On the road, they saw a bag full of money and each of one of them suggested how the money would be shared amongst them.The first guy said; "I will draw a big circle on the ground and flip all the money up, which ever lands in the circle is mine, the rest is yours."The second friend disagreed and said; "I will draw a circle on the ground and flip all the money up, which ever lands outside the circle is mine while the one that lands in the circle is yours."Akpos thought for a while, and finally came up with his own crazy idea; "I will flip all the money up, which ever lands on the ground is mine, and anyone that stays up is for the both of you."