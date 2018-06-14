FATHER-IN-LAW: Young man, you're coming to seek my daughter's hand in marriage and you're chewing gum. That's a sign of disrespect!MAN: Sir, I only chew gum when I drink or smoke.FATHER-IN-LAW: You mean you drink and smoke, and you're here to seek my daughter's hand in marriage?!MAN: Sir, I only drink and smoke when I go to the club.FATHER-IN-LAW: You club too?!MAN: I'm sorry sir, I started clubbing when I came out of prison.FATHER-IN-LAW: You've also been to prison before? Oh my God!MAN: Sorry sir, I went to jail when I killed someone.FATHER-IN-LAW: What!!! You're a killer?!!MAN: Sir, I was angry because a certain man didn't allow me to marry his daughter, so I killed him!FATHER-IN-LAW: You're highly welcome my son. You are on the right track. You're absolutely the right Man for my daughter.