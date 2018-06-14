Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Father-In-Law's Misery
FATHER-IN-LAW: Young man, you're coming to seek my daughter's hand in marriage and you're chewing gum. That's a sign of disrespect!  

MAN: Sir, I only chew gum when I drink or smoke.  

FATHER-IN-LAW: You mean you drink and smoke, and you're here to seek my daughter's hand in marriage?!  

MAN: Sir, I only drink and smoke when I go to the club.

FATHER-IN-LAW: You club too?!  

MAN: I'm sorry sir, I started clubbing when I came out of prison.

FATHER-IN-LAW: You've also been to prison before? Oh my God!  

MAN: Sorry sir, I went to jail when I killed someone.  

FATHER-IN-LAW: What!!! You're a killer?!!

MAN: Sir, I was angry because a certain man didn't allow me to marry his daughter, so I killed him!

FATHER-IN-LAW: You're highly welcome my son. You are on the right track. You're absolutely the right Man for my daughter.
