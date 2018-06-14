One afternoon, a nomad was out with his cows and his pet dog grazing the field. He continuously beat the cows with a stick to quicken their movement. One of the cows suddenly spurted out, "Alright already! We've got feelings too buddy!"The nomad, who was in a state of disbelief, suddenly turned and scampered away with his dog running beside him. He finally stopped under the shades of a tree. Gasping for breath, he said, "I've never seen an animal talk!"The dog, who was by his side, turned and said, "Me too!"