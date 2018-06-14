A former mineral producing factory with CO2 plant/purifier located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway is for sale.The following are also included with the property:• Two big industrial generators• One Bottling Machines• One Pure-Water Machines• 7.6 Acres of lands within the premises• Secured with access to good road networksAsking Price: 900 Million Naira (discounted)For more information, please contact us:Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.+234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants