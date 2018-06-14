Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7.6 Acres Factory Property for Sale at Lagos-Badagry Expressway - 900m Naira  (Read 3362 times)

nurray

7.6 Acres Factory Property for Sale at Lagos-Badagry Expressway - 900m Naira
« on: Mar 09, 2014, 12:53 PM »
A former mineral producing factory with CO2 plant/purifier located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway is for sale.

The following are also included with the property:
•   Two big industrial generators
•   One Bottling Machines
•   One Pure-Water Machines
•   7.6 Acres of lands within the premises
•   Secured with access to good road networks

Asking Price: 900 Million Naira (discounted)

For more information, please contact us:

Nurray Express Agency

Corporate Office: Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.

Telephone Numbers: +234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988

Business Lines: Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 