A former mineral producing factory with CO2 plant/purifier located along Lagos-Badagry Expressway is for sale.
The following are also included with the property:
• Two big industrial generators
• One Bottling Machines
• One Pure-Water Machines
• 7.6 Acres of lands within the premises
• Secured with access to good road networks
Asking Price: 900 Million Naira (discounted)
For more information, please contact us: Nurray Express AgencyCorporate Office:
Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.Telephone Numbers:
+234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988Business Lines:
Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants