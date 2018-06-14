Pages: [1]   Go Down

Plots of Land for Sale at Amuwo-Odofin GRA, Mile 2, Lagos (35 Million Naira)
One and half plots of land is available for sale at GRA, Amuwo-Odofin, Mile 2, Lagos Nigeria.

Asking Price: 35,000,000 (35 Million) Naira

For more information, please contact us:

Nurray Express Agency

Corporate Office: Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.

Telephone Numbers: +234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988

Business Lines: Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants

