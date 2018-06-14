DIFFERENT CONVERSATIONS:1. From a Ebinpejo High School, grammar teacher:"The girl goes to school, goesn't she? (Hmmm! )2. From Ajegunle, somewhere in AJAY High School teacher: "Both of you three come here!. (Na waooo!)3. An irritated Safunejo primary School teacher to a student: "Tomorrow I want you to come with your father, your mother and both your parents!"X_X. On seeing twins enter his office, the Deputy Principal of Akara high School at Mushin said:"You look together; are you twice, who is copying who?(Wahal a dey oo).4. Notice at a store in Eko Idumota: "Open seven days a week and weekends"(shoo!)5. Sule admonished two boys who were arguing:"D on't speak so twice together, man, Speak once upon a time!" (Shege!)6. My favourite remains what patience jonathan said: "I would rather kill myself than commit suicide (una dey see am).