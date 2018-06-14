A guy was with a prostitute in a hotel room. During intercourse in the dead of the night, the lady suddenly went limp and lifeless. While the confused guy was still trying to understand what was happening, the girl's phone rang. He picked it up.Here's the conversation between him and a male voice from the other end of the line:VOICE: Guy, you're in trouble! That girl you just raped to death is the IG's daughter.GUY: But I didn't rape her. I paid her for service rendered.VOICE: Tell that to the police.GUY: So what do you want me to do. I can't afford to go to prison.VOICE: Pay me 50k and I will handle the rest. We could go to the nearest ATM machine if you don't have the cash with you. I'm a patient businessman.GUY: Look, I'm a businessman too. I know a spiritualist who will pay one million naira for a fresh corpse like this one. We can share it 50/50. Give me a minute to call him.The prostitute suddenly jumped up and said, "I'm back now! Where did we stop?"