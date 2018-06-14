An office manager was given the task of hiring an individual to fill a job opening. After sorting through a stack of résumés he found four people who were equally qualified. An American, an Indian, a European and a Nigerian.He decided to call the four in and ask them only one question. Their answers would determine which of them would get the job. The day came and as the four sat around the conference room table, the interviewer asked:"What is the fastest thing you know of?"The American on his right replied, " A THOUGHT. It just pops into your head. There's no warning that it's on the way, it's just there. A thought is the fastest thing I know of""That's very good!" replied the interviewer. "And now you sir?" He asked the Indian."Hmm... let me see. A blink! It comes and goes and you don't know that it ever happened. A BLINK is the fastest thing I know of.""Excellent!" said the interviewer. "The blink of an eye. That's a very popular cliché for speed."He then turned to the European who was contemplating his reply. "Well, on my dad's farm, you step out of the house and on the wall there's a light switch. When you flip that switch, way out across the field, the light in the barn comes on in less than a second. TURNING ON A LIGHT is the fastest thing I can think of.The interviewer was very impressed with the third answer and thought he had found his man. "It's hard to beat the speed of light," He said.Turning to the Nigerian, the interviewer posed the same question. He replied, "It's obvious to me that the fastest thing known is DIARRHOEA.""WHAT!?" said the interviewer, stunned by the response."I can explain." Said the man. "You see the other day I wasn't feeling so good and I ran to the bathroom, but before I could THINK, BLINK, or TURN ON THE LIGHT, I had already poohed in my pants!"HE GOT THE JOB!