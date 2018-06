John works for an electrical fitting company in Lagos Island and gets paid every Friday. But for the past couple of Fridays, five thugs would be at the station, where he usually pass by on his way home, and rob him of his wages.One Friday, he bought a loaf of unsliced bread and hid his money in it. At the station, the thugs as usual approached him but their leader said, "Don't worry, you can keep your money today. We just want you to give us the bread in your hands."