Author Topic: Funny Joke: 2014 Gulder Ultimate Search  (Read 500 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: 2014 Gulder Ultimate Search
« on: Mar 13, 2014, 08:32 PM »
The 2014 Gulder Ultimate Search is here again!!!

The search is scheduled to take place in Kano. This year's contestants will be looking for d BOKOHARAM LEADER!!! The star price is 1Billion Dollar!

Hurry and obtain your form now available @ All Shoprite outlet in Abuja and Lagos!
