Jun 14, 2018, 12:28 AM
Topic: Funny Joke: 2014 Gulder Ultimate Search (Read 500 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Mar 13, 2014, 08:32 PM »
The 2014 Gulder Ultimate Search is here again!!!
The search is scheduled to take place in Kano. This year's contestants will be looking for d BOKOHARAM LEADER!!! The star price is 1Billion Dollar!
Hurry and obtain your form now available @ All Shoprite outlet in Abuja and Lagos!
