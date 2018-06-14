If The MAYLASIAN Missing Plane Was In Nigeria.Firstly, we pray for the souls on board the missing flight and for the families and that there be some form of closure.Okay that said, if it was a Nigerian plane, like, Aero contractor, Arik, and Stella Oduah was still aviation Minister. Chei, Kai!!!!!!Newspaper Comments by Nigerians::Fani Kayode: "While I was Minister for Aviation, I made sure no plane got missing".Lai Mahammed: this shows the cluelessness of the PDP and president Jonathan. Under APC, all planes will be accounted for.Lawal Kiata: Because the plane is carrying Northerners, that is why President Jonathan is caring less to find it. 5 whole days a plane is missing in Nigeria. There is a conspiracy to reduce the population of the North because of 2015 election.Sanusi Lamido: The plane is where the $49 Billion is sorry $20 billion. Vested interest and cabals have unremitted the planes to the airport.Sahara Reporter: First Lady has appropriated the plane with impunity so as to go to Germany to treat her dysmenorrhea. The plane is hidden in Bayelsa.Rotibi Amaechi. I prayed about this and my prophet told me GEJ has used everyone on board for ritual so that I will die and he will win the election. Over My Dead Body.Vanguard Newspaper. Stella Oduah inflated cost of missing aircraft. Source confirm...Leadership. GEJ too weak to find missing aircraft, this can not happen overseas.Nations: Babalawo and Mamalawo used by GEJ confess Goodluck used plane for rituals.Obahigbon: This is beyond veniam. Not to be enmeshed in non causa pro causa, the higi haga of the higgledy piggledy shows the miasma of this plane is with in the ambit and ambience of PDP