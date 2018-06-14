"A Chief is inside a car with the glasses wound up, armed robbers attack and shoots at the chief, the bullet won't break the glass but will kill the chief inside the car.""A man shoots himself on the head three times!""RMD remembering when he was still seven year old as far back as 1960 and suddenly a 2013 Honda Accord passes in front of him!""Patience Ozokwor poisons Zark Orji's food, she stirs the poison so that it will circulate to all parts of the meal and then tastes it, Zack Orji dies while she survives!""Someone flashes back to 1982 and behind him is a sign board 'Vote for Goodluck Jonathan'!""A seven year old character is washing plates and he suddenly becomes an adult in his 20's still washing the same plates and wearing the same trousers!""Omotola is depicted as a poor woman suffering in the village and has to do serious farm work to survive only for one to see that her fingernails are fixed with long plastic nails and painted crimson red!""Someone dies with a low cut hairstyle and his spirit comes back with an 'afro' hairstyle!""A woman suddenly decides to poison her husband, then she opens her food cabinet and brings out the substance. Is poison part of cooking ingredients?"You can post more Nollywood magical moments in the comment box below.