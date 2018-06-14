A little boy wanted 10,000naira badly and prayed for two weeks but nothing happen.Then he decided to write God a letter requesting the 10,000naira. When the postal authorities received the letter addressed to God, from Nigeria, they decided to send it to the Nigerian President.The president was so impressed, touched and amused that he instructed his secretary to send the little boy 500naira. The President thought this would appear to be a lot of money to a little boy.The little boy was delighted with the 500naira and he sat down to write a thank you note to God.It reads: “Dear God, Thank you very much for sending the money. However, I noticed that for some reason you had to send it through Abuja. And as usual, those crooks deducted 9500naira.”