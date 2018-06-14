LECTURER: Ah! Joba long time! How’re you doing?JOBA: I'm good sir. I came to find out if I could gain admission into the Medical Department to fulfill my dream of becoming a doctor.LECTURER: Oh I see! How was your O' level result?JOBA: Very good sir! I got two credits in Yoruba and Agricultural science sir.LECTURER: (Laughing) and you call that a good result? Well, you can still fulfill your dream of becoming a doctor.JOBA: Thank you sir!LECTURER: As a Native Doctor. Your credit in Agricultural science will be good for herbs and your credit in Yoruba will be good for incantation.