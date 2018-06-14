Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Real Doctor  (Read 337 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Real Doctor
« on: Mar 14, 2014, 09:32 PM »
LECTURER: Ah! Joba long time! How’re you doing?

JOBA: I'm good sir. I came to find out if I could gain admission into the Medical Department to fulfill my dream of becoming a doctor.

LECTURER: Oh I see! How was your O' level result?

JOBA: Very good sir! I got two credits in Yoruba and Agricultural science sir.

LECTURER: (Laughing) and you call that a good result? Well, you can still fulfill your dream of becoming a doctor.

JOBA: Thank you sir!

LECTURER: As a Native Doctor. Your credit in Agricultural science will be good for herbs and your credit in Yoruba will be good for incantation.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 