A LETTER FROM MAMA TOPE TO ENGLISH TEACHERDear teaser, I am greet you but it is not with all my heart that i have do it. But teaser why, this ya act is very idiomatic expression. Why did you give my pikin tolu 3 over 10 in English? I have crossed check her work thoroughly & have see that what she has write it dey very correct. So now, what make you give am this small mark? Ah teaser, I am dey very dismantled in you, Don't you know dat i teaser her english day by night & she has know well well! So why the shamushamu mark?Okay, you're jealous her becos in this her small age, she has know what you were'nt know whenyou were dey like this! Let me put paragraph. Ehen, better delete & remark her paper as i dey see you so ohor else if i come on the two of december, the headmaster will hear it.Yours vexation, Mama Tope!