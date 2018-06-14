Dear God, Give me the nature of JIM IYKE never to allow intimidation, a heart like RAMSEY's to love my woman but please a wife like OMOTOLA, not like FUNKE AKINDELE who'll beat me up and throw me out, a mother-in-law like NGOZI EZEONU and not PATIENCE OZOKWO biko chineke, a father-in-law like PETE EDOCHIE and not CHINWETALA AGU that will swear for me. A tolerant heart like KENNETH OKONKWO's, please God, do not give me a maid as Curvy as MERCY JOHNSON, oluwa i beg you.Please if i have TONTO DIKE among my children, please may my wife abort her before i meet her, give me the Wealth of OLU JACOBS because i have never seen him poor. I need neighbours like MR IBU and CHARES INOJIE so laughter won't depart from me, I need smart male children like CHINEDU IKEDIEZE and OSITA IHEME but with height, give me wisdom like NKEM OWOH, and oluwa i beg you to pls crown it all with a long life like that very old man that told the story of IGODO.....Amen