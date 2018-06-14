A policeman searched Emeka in a nightclub toilet last night and found a small bag of drugs."It's not my fault," Emeka said, "every time I try flushing them down the toilet they magically appear back in my pocket again!""Do you really expect me to believe that?" Said the policeman as he laughed.Emeka replied, "I'll prove it to you if you want me to!""Go on then." The policeman said as he smiled. Handing Emeka the bag.After flushing them, the policeman looked at Emeka and said, "Well, show me your pocket then.""What for?" Emeka asked.Police said "The drugs!"Emeka replied, "What drugs?"