Akpos lies on his deathbed, surrounded by his family; a weeping wife and four children. Three of the children are tall, good looking and athletic. But the fourth and youngest is an ugly runt."Darling wife," Akpos whispers, "assure me that the youngest child is really mine. I want to know the truth before I die, I will forgive you if..."The wife gently interrupts him. "Yes, my dearest, absolutely! No question! I swear on my mother's grave that you are his father."Akpos then dies, happy. The wife mutters under her breath, "Thank God he didn't ask about the other three."