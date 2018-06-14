A plane was about to crash and there were only four parachutes on the plane. Meanwhile there were five people on it. The first person, Lionel Messi, said, "I'm the world's best footballer right now, I cant die now!"So he took one of the parachutes and left. The second person, Aliko Dangote, said, "I'm the richest man in Africa, I can't die now, I'm needed in Africa!"So he took the second parachute and left. The third was the Nigerian President and he said, "I'm the smartest President in the world, so I cant die now, my people still need me!"So he took one and left.Then it was left with the Pope and a little school girl. The Pope said to the little girl, "Take the last one, I'll sacrifice my life for you."The little girl replied, "No need for that, There are two parachutes left."The pope asked her, "How come?"The little girl replied, "The Nigerian President took my school bag."