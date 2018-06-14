Akpos and his friend dey waka 4 road. Akpos said 9ja police 2 dey fear death, but him friend no gree say y dey go fear death when then dey in charge of criminals.Owk said Akpos,so as they walk pass a thick bush they sightd some police along d road. Akpos told his friend its time to confirm the truth. About 2 miles to where the police were, akpos and his friend decided to pick race looking back and running fast as they approached the police as if some people were running after them.Immediately d police D.P.O pick race after them also the rest find their way out. Suddenly Akpo and his friend stop and start breathing, so also d D.P.O says thank you Jesus.D.P.O: WETIN DEY MAKE U RUN?AKPOS: LAUGH AND SAID WE JUST FEEL LIKE RUNNING FOR OUR MIND.D.P.O: YOU ARE UNDA ARREST.AKPO : FOR WHAT?D.P.O: FOR ILLEGAL RUNNING.LOL...