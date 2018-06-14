Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Naija For Real
ANGELS: Father! We are tired of these Nigerians in heaven.

GOD: What have they done this time?

ANGEL: Everything! They don't listen to instructions! They don't obey traffic rules! They don't wait for their turn in anything! They are completely reckless! (Exasperated) In fact they have made heaven a living hell since they got here.

GOD: Then we better send them to hell! (Calls the Devil). Hello..

SATAN: Hello God, call me later. There's an issue I'm trying to resolve.

Ten minutes later:

GOD: Hello Lucifer.

SATAN: I'll call you back. The issue has turned into a crisis.

An hour later:

SATAN: Hello?

GOD: What's going on over there?

SATAN: It's the Nigerians I have with me in hell! (He stammers), they... they... they have quenched the fire in hell and installed air conditioners!
