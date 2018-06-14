ANGELS: Father! We are tired of these Nigerians in heaven.GOD: What have they done this time?ANGEL: Everything! They don't listen to instructions! They don't obey traffic rules! They don't wait for their turn in anything! They are completely reckless! (Exasperated) In fact they have made heaven a living hell since they got here.GOD: Then we better send them to hell! (Calls the Devil). Hello..SATAN: Hello God, call me later. There's an issue I'm trying to resolve.Ten minutes later:GOD: Hello Lucifer.SATAN: I'll call you back. The issue has turned into a crisis.An hour later:SATAN: Hello?GOD: What's going on over there?SATAN: It's the Nigerians I have with me in hell! (He stammers), they... they... they have quenched the fire in hell and installed air conditioners!