A man gets stranded in the woods. After walking for miles in the dark, he sees a farm from the distance. He concludes he could lay his head for the night. So he knocks on the door and someone who appears to be the owner of the farm opens, "Howdy, can I help you?"After telling his story of how he got lost in the woods, the farmer thinks for a second and says, "I have one room which my daughter sleeps in. You can join her for the night till next morning. But I'm going to kill you if you do or try anything with her!The man agrees. To be sure, The farmer decides to place eight eggs in the centre of his daughter's bed.Hours later in the middle of the night, the stranger passionately makes love to the farmer's daughter breaking all the eight eggs placed between them. After their romp, they glued all the eggs together back to its unbroken state.In the morning, when the man had left, the father goes to fetch the eggs from her daughter's room, all of them intact, and brings them to the kitchen ready to make breakfast. He breaks the first, nothing, the second, nothing, until the eighth. He becomes furious, goes upstairs, takes out his pump action, goes out to the back and screams, "WHICH MOTHERF**KING CHICKEN IS USING CONDOM?!"