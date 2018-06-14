Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Little Brother
A guy brought a lady into his room. The guy pulled his pant off, "Lady! Meet my little brother!"

The lady turned to leave and said shouted, "When he grows up, call me back!"
