"Nigeria was never on top of the map when God said, 'Let there be light'."Albert Einstein (1938)"Drinking 'garri' doesn't mean you're poor, but allowing it to swell before drinking is Poverty.Isaac Newton (1842)"He who runs around looking for scissors to cut indomie seasoning sachets is not yet hungry."Adolf Hilter (1996)"It is only when you see a mosquito landing on your testicles that you realise that there are ways of solving problems without violence."Aristotle (1762)"Only a courageous woman can fry a bunch of plantain without tasting any."Queen Elizabeth (1945)"He who unwraps a sharwama before tasting it cannot keep a secret."Abraham Lincoln (1864)"Any man that uses his teeth to cut 'shaki' from pepper-soup with his eyes wide open is not afraid of anything."Martin Luther King Jnr (1900)."Anyone who thinks he has many enemies has never been with a mountain of fire member."William Shakespeare (1788)."Anyone who graduated without experiencing strike probably has never been to Nigeria."Lord Lugard (1904)."He who refuses to classify 'agege' bread and 'akara' as a type of sandwich is a racist."Martin Luther king Jnr (1931)."Any man who drinks 'alomo' bitters without squeezing his face, is capable of murder."Obasanjo(1999)"Anyone who puts stew on 'jollof' rice has trust issues."Fela Kuti (1979)"Anyone that reads this without laughing, that person is looking for a job."Maths Flavour (2014)