A man with Ak47 ran into a church and pointed the gun at the congregation saying, "Who is a child of GOD here?! Let me send him to heaven?!The congregation remained silent.He then released one shot into the roof, the congregation shouted, "It's the Pastor! He always says that he is a child of GOD!"Pastor replied, "What kind of conspiracy is this? Every one here knows that I am the son of Ekua Safoa Donkor. How am I related to GOD?"